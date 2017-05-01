Woman claims she found note from Chinese worker hidden in new purse

An Arizona woman said she made a shocking discovery in a purse she recently purchased at Walmart.

She claims the new purse was not empty at the time of purchase, but rather the bag contained a note from a person who claims he or she is a prisoner in China, KTVK reported.

The note, which the woman said she had translated three times to make sure the translations were accurate, said that the person who wrote it is a prisoner who is forced to work 14 hours a day with little food or medical help, KTVK reported.

Similar letters have been found in recent years.

The woman, who was not identified, said she isn’t able to help the unnamed worker, but hopes that someone can now that the alleged note has come to light.