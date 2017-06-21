Woman charged after 4-month-old left in hot car for hours, police say

An Indiana woman has been charged with child neglect after she was accused of leaving her 4-month-old son in a hot car for more than two and a half hours, prompting a police officer to bust a window to rescue the child.

Kelly Decorrevont, 35, of Evansville, is also charged with marijuana possession, according to WFIE 14 News.

The case against Decorrevont began on Monday afternoon, when a passerby spotted the baby in her car, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot, the news station reported. The passerby was able to flag down a police officer, who used a tactical baton to break a window.

A police affidavit stated that the baby, who had been in the car without food or water, was frustrated, crying and sweaty when he was rescued, according to WFIE. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

A witness at the scene of the incident recorded the rescue and posted it to Facebook.

The affidavit indicated that Decorrevont “did not seem very remorseful,” according to the news station. She claimed she did not know her son was in the car and blamed her teenage daughter, saying the girl may have put the baby in the car without her knowledge.

The marijuana charge stems from a burned marijuana cigarette that officers found in her purse, WFIE reported. Police said Decorrevont admitted to the officers that she smoked the drug.