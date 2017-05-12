A woman is thanking a police officer for going above and beyond to help her when she couldn’t afford to buy food for her family.

Sheena Davenport shared the story to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

“Today I went to court for shoplifting food from Walmart almost a year ago. Me and Logan were struggling like no other and didn’t know what to do,” Sheena wrote.

As she was leaving the courtroom in Dothan, Ala., she said an officer stopped her and asked Sheena to follow her.

The officer lead Sheena to a Winn Dixie grocery store.

“She told me to grab a buggy and let’s go shopping,” wrote Sheena.

The officer, identified only as Officer Katrina at the Dothan Police Department, spent $139 dollars on food for Sheena and her family.

“After me telling her she didn’t have to do it she started telling me her struggle and how she made it through,” wrote Sheena. “This world may be jack up y’all but there are still people out there to make a difference. And when my time comes, I will pay it forward.”