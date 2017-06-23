Woman bites Spencer’s employee while trying to steal stripper pole

A mall store employee in Arkansas is recovering after a customer bit her while attempting to steal a stripper pole, police said.

The employee, who was working at the Spencer’s retail store in Little Rock’s Park Plaza Mall, said a customer entered the store and tried to return an item, KATV reported. The employee told police she recognized the woman because she had suspected the customer of stealing from the store on another occasion, the television station reported.

According to the store’s manager, the customer decided she would rather take a stripper pole in place of store credit, but did not have enough money. The woman then attempted to leave the store with the pole, KATV reported.

The employee followed the employee into the common area of the mall, wrestling the pole away. At that point, KATV reported, the customer bit her on the upper right arm before fleeing the mall.

Mall security was contacted, but the woman could not be located, KATV reported.