Woman accused of feeding toddler meth

Police said a stranger at a California park fed a child methamphetamine.
Officers said it happened at People’s Park in Berkeley, California on Monday near the swings and slides, reports KRON-TV. That area of the park is where a number of homeless people live, and there have been incidents in the past.
Police said the 2-year-old boy was with his nanny and when she saw what happened, she immediately checked the child’s mouth. KRON-TV reports nothing was found in it.
The stranger, 36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas, allegedly admitted to police it was methamphetamine. The boy was taken to the hospital and tests confirmed there was meth in his system.
Thomas is in custody and being evaluated by doctors. An acquaintance told KRON-TV she was likely high at the time.
She is facing attempted homicide charges.
