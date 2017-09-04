Witnesses mistake garage fire for Labor Day celebration

Officials were called to a home in Miamisburg, Ohio, on Monday morning after flames engulfed the home’s detached garage fire in what neighbors first mistook for a Labor Day celebration, according to reports.

>> Read more trending news

Firefighters were dispatched to a fully engulfed detached garage fire at a house in the 50 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors said they noticed smoke in the air for more than an hour before they realized that it was not due to Labor Day celebrations, but rather was a nearby residence on fire. Neighbors said they saw wires sparking from the garage.

The Miami Valley Fire Department was not immediately sure what caused the fire, and though a Corvette and motorcycle inside the garage were ruined, they were not sure of damage estimates.

The people inside the home got out safely, authorities said.

Officials continue to investigate the fire.