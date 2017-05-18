Witness: Woman scrawled 'Help me' on sidewalk

A Texas woman is haunted by what she saw Tuesday evening as she took a stroll on a popular trail in her neighborhood.

Lavinia Masters told WFAA that she saw a woman crouched on the ground next to a bench. A man walked ahead of her. When the woman rose, she locked eyes with Masters, and Masters said her look was chilling.

>> Read more trending news



The woman walked away toward the man and Masters approached the bench, where she found a message scrawled on the sidewalk: "Help me."

Masters called police, but the couple was gone by the time officers arrived, WFAA reported.

While Masters regrets not being able to directly help the woman, she wanted to share her story to encourage others to be aware of those around them who might need help.