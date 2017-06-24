Wisconsin boy burned after park slide 'explodes'

A Wisconsin boy suffered second-degree burns on a slide in a park, WISN reported.
The family of Giuseppe Storniolo, 9, of West Allis, said the slide “exploded” after spontaneously bubbling.
“I was about to get off and it just started to happen and it came up shaking,” Storniolo said. “I never saw any cracks on it or no holes. But I don’t know what happened.”
West Allis Mayor Dan Devine said city officials contacted the slide’s manufacturer, Landscape Structures, and removed the slide from the park, WISN reported.
“I have never seen -- and I don’t know of anybody who has seen -- anything like that before,” Devine said.
A Landscape Structures spokesman told WISN that company officials were aware of the incident and were investigating.
