$8 wine at Aldi wins prestigious award

The wine features ripe summer stone fruits, a generous acid palate and a crisp finish, sommeliers note.



It’s called “The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé” and it recently ranked as one of the best wines in the world when it earned a silver award at the International Wine Challenge.



And it sells for about $8 at Aldi.



"We have been working closely with renowned winemaker Jean Claude Mas to change perceptions around French wine, which is often perceived as expensive and intimidating, so it is fantastic to see some of these products acknowledged as some of the best in the world," Tony Baines, manager of corporate buying for the grocery chain, told the Sun.