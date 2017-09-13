Listen Live
clear-day
82°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

SHOCK: 6 patients left to die in hot south Florida nursing home after Irma power loss

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
82°
Mostly Sunny
H 92° L 75°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 92° L 75°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 92° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    76°
    Morning
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas
Close

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas
Photo Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro for Austin American-Statesman/For American-Statesman
Willie Nelson performs at Luck Reunion in Texas on March 18, 2016.e Nelson tops an all-star cast playing the “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” hurricane relief benefit concert at the Fred Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 22, 2017.

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas

By: Peter Blackstock, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Tex. -  Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are heading up “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief,” an all-star event and telethon set for Sept. 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

>> Read more trending news

Tickets to the four-hour concert, which runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will air live on TEGNA stations, go on sale at 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday via RebuildTX.org for $30 to $199.

Billed as “the largest live concert benefit in Texas” for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the event follows Tuesday night’s “Hand in Hand” national telethon event that included performances by George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and others.

Others scheduled to appear at the Erwin Center event include Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renee Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo. Additional musical performers include Ryan Bingham, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Mexican pop duo Ha*Ash.

The concert will feature “exclusive performances and rare collaborations,” according to a press release announcing the event. Asleep at the Wheel will be the house band, and Charlie Sexton will serve as music director.

Proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, created by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation. According to the Rebuild Texas website, the fund “will support community partners in four focus areas — health and housing; schools and child care; workforce and transportation; and capital for rebuilding small businesses.” The concert is part of the Dell Foundation’s effort to raise $100 million toward hurricane recovery efforts.

“This fund was created to help rebuild all of the communities, big and small, that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey,” Houston native Michael Dell said in the event’s press release. “We will be rebuilding for years to come.” His wife, native Texan Susan Dell, added, “For us, this is personal.”

The telecast will air without commercials. In addition, an hour of the event will stream internationally on YouTube.com/TexasStrong from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Google will match $500,000 in telethon donations, with volunteers from Google’s Austin office and employees of TEGNA working the telethon phone banks. Donations also will be accepted at the RebuildTX.org website.

“The outpouring of support from the local community and communities across the nation is a testament to the spirit, grit and determination of the people of Texas,” said TEGNA president/CEO Dave Lougee.

The concert is the biggest fundraiser to be held at the Erwin Center since a 2011 benefit for victims of Bastrop wildfires that included performances by Nelson, Strait, the Dixie Chicks, Lovett and others.

Others who have donated “efforts and services” to the event, according to the press release, include the Erwin Center, Springboard Productions, Solomon Group, Big House Sounds, Soundcheck Austin, Hotel Van Zandt, Sodexo, GSD&M, Andy Langer, the Texas Music Office and the City of Austin. TEGNA is producing the broadcast in partnership with Debra Davis Productions. Austin company C3 Presents is producing the live event and also is donating all its services.

Close

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >>Minute-by-minute updates to this post have ceased. For the latest Hurricane Irma news:  JACKSONVILLE - ActionNewsJax ORLANDO-WFTV PALM BEACH - Palm Beach Post ATLANTA - WSBTV  ATLANTA - AJC
  • Hurricane Irma: What not to do while your electrical power is out
    Hurricane Irma: What not to do while your electrical power is out
    It’s a sad side story to nearly every storm event, including Hurricane Irma. People are hurt, or even die, either before or after the storm in incidents that are indirectly related. Irma added to the grim legacy. >> Read more trending news In Orlando, a family of three died of carbon monoxide poisoning; authorities suspect they ran a generator inside their home. And in northern Broward County, a couple decided to swim in the condo pool. Back at their unit, the power finally came back on, and an appliance that apparently had not been powered down started a fire. And that doesn’t include the many cuts, bruises and intestinal crises that will torment residents if they haven’t already. Some post-Irma do’s and don’ts: Never operate a generator or barbecue grill inside the home. Carbon monoxide is deadly, odorless, colorless and can kill in minutes, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports. Do not use generators or grills even in open garages or porches unless they are at least 20 feet from the home. Never connect a generator directly to your home’s electrical system. Don’t plug a gasoline-powered generator into your household AC circuits. The electricity will travel outside your house to the downed power line. You could electrocute yourself or start a fire. Also, utility workers, believing the line is dead, could be electrocuted. Plug appliances directly into the generator. Be careful with gasoline cans and propane tanks. There’s a danger of both fumes and possible fire and explosion. Don’t pour unwanted gasoline down a storm drain. Don’t leave cans at a curb; they won’t be picked up. Instead, take to a processing facility. Stay away from downed power lines and poles. The line might still be electrified. And if a pole has been pulled down, the electrical line might have been pulled frighteningly taut; cutting up that pole could cause a fatal reaction. Check all the electrical items in your home. Some might have been turned on when power was lost, and when power is restored, you’ll get a surge that could damage electronics. If you’re not familiar with power tools, especially chainsaws, hire a professional rather than risking your life or, literally, your limb. Don’t walk barefoot. The ground can be minefields of broken glass, wood shards and boards with nails still in them, sharp points facing up.
  • Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas
    Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play Harvey benefit concert in Texas
    Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are heading up “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief,” an all-star event and telethon set for Sept. 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. >> Read more trending news Tickets to the four-hour concert, which runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will air live on TEGNA stations, go on sale at 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday via RebuildTX.org for $30 to $199. Billed as “the largest live concert benefit in Texas” for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the event follows Tuesday night’s “Hand in Hand” national telethon event that included performances by George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and others. Others scheduled to appear at the Erwin Center event include Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renee Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo. Additional musical performers include Ryan Bingham, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Mexican pop duo Ha*Ash. The concert will feature “exclusive performances and rare collaborations,” according to a press release announcing the event. Asleep at the Wheel will be the house band, and Charlie Sexton will serve as music director. Proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, created by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation. According to the Rebuild Texas website, the fund “will support community partners in four focus areas — health and housing; schools and child care; workforce and transportation; and capital for rebuilding small businesses.” The concert is part of the Dell Foundation’s effort to raise $100 million toward hurricane recovery efforts. “This fund was created to help rebuild all of the communities, big and small, that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey,” Houston native Michael Dell said in the event’s press release. “We will be rebuilding for years to come.” His wife, native Texan Susan Dell, added, “For us, this is personal.” The telecast will air without commercials. In addition, an hour of the event will stream internationally on YouTube.com/TexasStrong from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Google will match $500,000 in telethon donations, with volunteers from Google’s Austin office and employees of TEGNA working the telethon phone banks. Donations also will be accepted at the RebuildTX.org website. “The outpouring of support from the local community and communities across the nation is a testament to the spirit, grit and determination of the people of Texas,” said TEGNA president/CEO Dave Lougee. The concert is the biggest fundraiser to be held at the Erwin Center since a 2011 benefit for victims of Bastrop wildfires that included performances by Nelson, Strait, the Dixie Chicks, Lovett and others. Others who have donated “efforts and services” to the event, according to the press release, include the Erwin Center, Springboard Productions, Solomon Group, Big House Sounds, Soundcheck Austin, Hotel Van Zandt, Sodexo, GSD&M, Andy Langer, the Texas Music Office and the City of Austin. TEGNA is producing the broadcast in partnership with Debra Davis Productions. Austin company C3 Presents is producing the live event and also is donating all its services.
  • SeaWorld offers BOGO to Irma-weary Florida residents
    SeaWorld offers BOGO to Irma-weary Florida residents
    We got this note from SeaWorld today: The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has been described by families and homeowners on news networks globally over the past several days. Many Floridians are without power, and some schools and businesses remain closed.   SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering a respite for storm weary Florida residents: a buy one, get one single day ticket offer, available for purchase and use Wednesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 17, 2017.   “Floridians have been through a lot this past week. We’re pleased that this offer lets families, friends and neighbors take a break and reconnect for the day,” said Joel Manby, President and CEO SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.   From exciting ride experiences like Kraken Unleashed and Cobra’s Curse to some of the coolest shows in town like Busch Garden’s ice show, Turn ItUp or Dolphin Days at SeaWorld Orlando, the parks have something for every Florida family.   The single-day ticket offers are valid for Florida residents only, and must be purchased and redeemed between Wednesday, September 13, 2017 and Sunday, September 17, 2017. Full price adult ticket at SeaWorld Orlando is $99.99 single-day ticket and second single-day ticket to SeaWorld Orlando is free.  Full price adult ticket at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is $104.99 single-day ticket and second single-day ticket to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is free.  Complete details are available at SeaWorldOrlando.com, BuschGardensTampaBay.com and at the ticket window at the front of the parks.   *Tickets are valid for one single-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay by Sept 17, 2017. Valid during regularly scheduled operating hours. Ticket is non-transferable and non-refundable. Tickets may not be copied, transferred or resold. Ticket holder must show matching valid photo ID. Ticket void if altered. Offer subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Parking, taxes, and service fees are not included in the advertised price. Purchase limit 6 paid tickets per person. Ticket available for FLORIDA RESIDENTS ONLY. Limited time offer Expires: 9/17/17
  • Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby
    Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby
    With Hurricane Irma threatening Florida last week, Kaitlin Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter left their home to stay with relatives in Georgia. But within hours of arriving at her parents’ home, a split-second tragedy changed everything.  >> Read more trending news Hunt, 28, was holding baby Riley as she and other family members and friends attempted to cross a Woodstock road shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Hunt, Riley and family friend Kathy Deming were struck by an SUV on Arnold Mill Road. Riley died Saturday night following the crash. On Wednesday, a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Hunt died, too. “Kaitlin Hunt passed away Tuesday evening, September 12, 2017 as a result of her injuries,” Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in a statement.  Deming, 61, of Marietta, is still in the hospital as a result of her injuries and is slowly recovering, according to the sheriff’s office. >> Related: Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee Hunt and her husband, Brandon, were high school sweethearts who married in March 2016 and now called Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. An online GoFundMe page was created to assist the family.  No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.