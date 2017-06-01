Wild officer involved crash caught on dashcam video

A crash involving a Pennsylvania police officer left several people, including the officer, injured.

The crash happened Monday in Logan Township. The department shared dashcam video of the crash on their Facebook page, it shows two different angles of the crash.

In the video, the officer’s vehicle pulls through an intersection at 24 mph, when a white car runs a red light, crashing into the front of the cruiser.

The vehicle is sent spinning counter-clockwise.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The driver of the other car and two passengers were also left injured.

Since the video was posted on Wednesday, it’s been viewed and shared more than 40,000 times.

Logan Township P.D. used the video to remind drives to pay closer attention behind the wheel.

