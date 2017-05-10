Wife of ESPN's Chris Berman killed in 2-car accident

WOODBURY, Conn. - Katherine Berman– the wife of legendary ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman – died after being involved in a two-car accident in Connecticut on Tuesday.
The Hartford Courant reports that Berman, 67, and the driver of a second vehicle passed away as the result of the crash. Here’s a look at some of the details from the accident being reported by Christine Dempsey and Dave Altimari:
According to the state police, the 2003 Lexus SC 430 driven by Berman and Bertulis’ 2003 Ford Escape X were headed east on Sherman Hill Road at the time of the crash. The Lexus — owned by Chris Berman — rear ended Bertulis’ Ford and continued traveling east, veering off the road to the right.
The Lexus went down a small embankment and overturned in a small body of water, state police said. The Ford also went off the road, striking a utility pole and landing in the middle of the road on its roof.
ESPN president John Skipper released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming the news and extending condolences to Berman and his family:
Statement from ESPN President John Skipper on the passing of Chris Berman's wife, Kathy: pic.twitter.com/xn3e854au1— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 10, 2017
