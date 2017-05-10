Wife of ESPN's Chris Berman killed in 2-car accident

Katherine Berman– the wife of legendary ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman – died after being involved in a two-car accident in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Hartford Courant reports that Berman, 67, and the driver of a second vehicle passed away as the result of the crash. Here’s a look at some of the details from the accident being reported by Christine Dempsey and Dave Altimari:

According to the state police, the 2003 Lexus SC 430 driven by Berman and Bertulis’ 2003 Ford Escape X were headed east on Sherman Hill Road at the time of the crash. The Lexus — owned by Chris Berman — rear ended Bertulis’ Ford and continued traveling east, veering off the road to the right. The Lexus went down a small embankment and overturned in a small body of water, state police said. The Ford also went off the road, striking a utility pole and landing in the middle of the road on its roof.

ESPN president John Skipper released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming the news and extending condolences to Berman and his family:

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper on the passing of Chris Berman's wife, Kathy: pic.twitter.com/xn3e854au1 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 10, 2017

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Broadcaster Chris Berman of ESPN is seen on the field before Game Two of the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)