A love story, a dress and a fatal cancer diagnosis are making people realize what really matters in life.

John Polo recently posted a tribute to the love of his life, sharing his feelings about the woman he married and eventually lost to a horrible disease.

In 2013, Polo and his-then girlfriend Michelle found out she had a rare form of cancer. As soon as they could, they got married in a quick courthouse ceremony, People reported. Three years later, when she received a terminal diagnosis, they planned a second larger wedding. It was planned for February 2016,but two weeks before the ceremony, Michelle died.

>> Read more trending news

A week after losing his wife, Polo discovered a photo Michelle never showed him -- her trying on her wedding gown.

Polo said that Michelle would not let him see her in the gown.

“She wasn’t materialistic at all, she didn’t get excited about materialistic things, but she loved that dress. I joke that she loved it more than she loved me,” Polo told People.

The photo and their story were recently shared on the Facebook page Love What Matters.

Polo, who now runs the blog Better Not Bitter Widower, has started writing about his love and his loss.

“I have so many regrets. Not getting to see her walk down the aisle is atop that list,” Polo told Australia’s News.com.



“When she was dying, Michelle was worried that people would forget about her,” Polo told People. “I’m writing in order to keep her memory alive.”

As for the gown, Polo is saving it for his stepdaughter, his wife’s daughter, so she can wear it on her wedding day, News.com reported.

