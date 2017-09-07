Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 89
L 76

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

10 are dead in the islands as Cat5 Hurricane Irma draws a bead on South Florida

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 89° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Widower posts photo of wife in dream wedding gown that he never saw her wear
Close

Widower posts photo of wife in dream wedding gown that he never saw her wear

Widower Shares Picture Of Wife In Wedding Dress She Never Got To Wear

Widower posts photo of wife in dream wedding gown that he never saw her wear

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A love story, a dress and a fatal cancer diagnosis are making people realize what really matters in life.

John Polo recently posted a tribute to the love of his life, sharing his feelings about the woman he married and eventually lost to a horrible disease.

In 2013, Polo and his-then girlfriend Michelle found out she had a rare form of cancer. As soon as they could, they got married in a quick courthouse ceremony, People reported. Three years later, when she received a terminal diagnosis, they planned a second larger wedding. It was planned for February 2016,but two weeks before the ceremony, Michelle died.

>> Read more trending news

A week after losing his wife, Polo discovered a photo Michelle never showed him -- her trying on her wedding gown.

Polo said that Michelle would not let him see her in the gown.

“She wasn’t materialistic at all, she didn’t get excited about materialistic things, but she loved that dress. I joke that she loved it more than she loved me,” Polo told People.

The photo and their story were recently shared on the Facebook page Love What Matters.

Polo, who now runs the blog Better Not Bitter Widower, has started writing about his love and his loss.

“I have so many regrets. Not getting to see her walk down the aisle is atop that list,” Polo told Australia’s News.com.

“When she was dying, Michelle was worried that people would forget about her,” Polo told People. “I’m writing in order to keep her memory alive.”

As for the gown, Polo is saving it for his stepdaughter, his wife’s daughter, so she can wear it on her wedding day, News.com reported.

Related

Close

Widower shares gown photo

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: John Polo
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    The clerk at a Georgia beauty supply store was robbed Wednesday at gunpoint, and all the alleged gunman demanded was hair weave, according to police. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man walked into All Virgin Strands Glam Bar through a back door around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and held the employee at gunpoint, demanding several bundles of weave. The business is located on Mercer University Drive in Macon.  >> Read more trending news The man fled with his loot on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported. No one was injured in the robbery.  Investigators asked that anyone with information on the robbery call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.
  • Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
    Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
    With flood waters from Hurricane Harvey still receding along the Texas Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Irma now taking aim at Florida and the southeast coast, Senate Republicans are moving to add $7.4 billion in federal housing money to a nearly $8 billion package of federal disaster relief, to replenish accounts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which lawmakers said would run out of money in coming days. The extra housing money proposed in the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017” – meaning that the resources could be used for either work in the aftermath of Harvey, Irma, or other major disasters. The language was unveiled late Wednesday night, hours after President Donald Trump stunned fellow Republicans by siding with Democrats over a short term increase in the federal debt limit; the bill includes that debt limit extension, and temporarily funds government operations. The funding and debt limit plan would run out on December 8. Just before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote to end debate on the Harvey plan – that vote could take place Friday. Any one Senator could hold up final action into the weekend. If the bill is changed by the Senate, it would go back to the House for another vote. The House approved the initial Harvey aid plan Wednesday on a vote of 419-3. Some lawmakers had said this week that they worried – especially with Hurricane Irma already causing problems in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – that more than the $7.4 billion House-passed package was going to be needed. You can read the text of the Senate amendment to the Harvey aid bill.
  • Orlando International Airport walks back their Irma-related closure plan
    Orlando International Airport walks back their Irma-related closure plan
    Orlando International Airport (MCO) has walked-back or recanted their announcement from Wednesday that they’d be closing airport operations Saturday at 5:00 pm. But by Thursday morning, MCO had revised or recanted their previous announcement, offering no explanation for the change. 
  • First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
    First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
    Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma (App users can see image here)
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.