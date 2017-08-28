Amazon officially acquired Whole Foods Market Monday and immediately made good on a promise to cut prices at the high-end grocery store, nicknamed “Whole Paycheck.”

>> Read more trending news

The tech giant bought the grocery chain for almost $14 billion and announced last week it would immediately lower prices.

“This is just the beginning – we will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together,” Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke said.

“There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started,” Wilke said.

Amazon slashed prices on a range of Whole Foods organic items, including apples, bananas, avocados, large brown eggs, rotisserie chicken and salmon.

The tech giant and retail chain technology teams are also beginning the process of integrating Amazon Prime into the Whole Foods Market point-of-sale system.

When the integration is done, Prime members will receive special savings offers and other benefits.

>> Related: After Amazon’s Whole Foods purchase, grocery industry braces for change

Whole Foods will also offer Amazon package pickups and returns inside the stores.

Read more here.

Kara Driscoll contributed tot his report.