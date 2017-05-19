Listen Live
National
Who is Joe Lieberman?
Who is Joe Lieberman?

Who is Joe Lieberman?
Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman gives a 'thumbs-up' as he leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Who is Joe Lieberman?

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Joe Lieberman, the former senator from Connecticut, is a frontrunner to replace James Comey as director of the FBI according to several media reports

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is “very close” to naming Comey’s replacement, and acknowledged that Lieberman is on his short list.

Here's what you need to know about Lieberman ahead of Trump's decision

1. Lieberman was a senator from Connecticut. 

2. He graduated from Yale Law School.

3. Before he ran for the Senate, he was Connecticut’s attorney general.

4. He began his political career as a Democrat, but later he became an independent.

5. He was the first senator to take on President Bill Clinton when Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky became public. He gave a speech from the floor of the Senate slamming Clinton’s behavior.

>>Trump pick for FBI director coming 'soon,' president says

6. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

7. He was Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 presidential election. 

8. When he ran for re-election for his Senate seat in 2006, he lost the Democratic primary. He ran as a third-party candidate in the general election and won the seat.

9. He spoke at the 2008 Republican Convention in support of his friend, John McCain.

10. He left the Senate in 2013. 

11. Lieberman is 75 years old. 

