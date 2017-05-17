Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named to "oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and related matters."
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made the announcement Wednesday of the appointment saying, "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command."
Who is Mueller? Here’s a quick look at the man named to lead the investigation.
- Mueller was appointed FBI director in 2001 and led the FBI through the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He retired in 2013.
- He was the second-longest FBI director in history.
- Mueller, along with then Deputy Attorney General James B. Comey, offered to resign from office in March 2004 if the White House overruled a Department of Justice finding that domestic wiretapping without a court warrant was unconstitutional.
- Mueller was replaced as FBI director by James Comey.
- He worked for 12 years in the US attorney's offices, in the Northern District of California in San Francisco, and also working as an assistant US attorney in Boston.
- He was an assistant to the U.S. attorney general in 1989.
- He is a Vietnam War veteran. As a Marine in the 3rd Marine Division, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Gallantry Cross.
- After leaving the FBI, Mueller joined private law firm WilmerHale.
- The Justice Department said Mueller has resigned from his job at a private law firm to take the job of special counsel.
- He is 72. He was born in New York City. He graduated from Princeton.
- Mueller is married and has two daughters.
