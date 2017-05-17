Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named to "oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and related matters."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made the announcement Wednesday of the appointment saying, "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command."

Who is Mueller? Here’s a quick look at the man named to lead the investigation.