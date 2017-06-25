A St. Louis police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm after being fired upon by a fellow officer while responding to a crime scene while off duty. A lawyer for the injured officer says it was the victim’s race that caused him to be the target of the bullet.

Last week, the unnamed officer saw and heard the end of a car chase in his neighborhood, according to KTVI. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is black.

A stolen car with three suspects in it had crashed in his neighborhood, leading to a short exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the police. Two of those suspects have been arrested; one remains at large.

>> Read more trending news

When the off-duty officer heard the exchange, he equipped his service weapon and left his home to help the officers at the scene. When he approached the officers, he identified himself to two of them, who called him closer after recognizing him.

But a third officer, only identified as a white man who is an eight-year member of the department, fired on him. The unnamed officer has told police investigators that he “feared for his safety” and “did not recognize” the black off-duty officer.

Black off-duty St. Louis officer shot by white officer https://t.co/OArvoedtTR pic.twitter.com/tRlRifzQkP — FOX2now (@FOX2now) June 24, 2017

The officers involved are on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

The wounded officer is not giving interviews. His attorney, Rufus J. Tate, made the following statement: