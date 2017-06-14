Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game.

Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed.

WATCH: Video shows House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise taken away on stretcher and into helicopter following shooting at Virginia park. pic.twitter.com/naKRc3eoXK — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017

Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK — Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) June 14, 2017

Here is a statement released by Scalise’s office: