National
Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?

Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
Photo Credit: Cliff Owen/AP
Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Cliff Owen/AP

Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game.

Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed.

Here is a statement released by Scalise’s office:

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    The House of Representatives postponed most scheduled business after a morning shooting at a baseball practice for Republicans lawmakers, which injured one GOP leader, several officers and at least one GOP staffer, as security was tightened around Capitol Hill and near the White House in response to the attack. The office of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) confirmed that he had been wounded, and said he was in stable condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital. “Luckily no one appeared to be killed,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), the manager of the Republican baseball team, which was gathered at a field in suburban Virginia for a regular practice, getting ready for this week’s charity Congressional baseball game. “Several security people were hit, one of our staffers was hit, Scalise was hit,” Barton said, as he described how his young son had hid from the attack. This is not just an attack on Republican Members of Congress, it's an attack on our colleagues, our friends and the institution we represent — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017 Most work for House members was put on hold in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as lawmakers were summoned to a morning security briefing. On Capitol Hill, police had closed off the plaza in front of the Capitol, but tours were still being conducted for those visiting the House and Senate. US Capitol plaza closed off right now pic.twitter.com/TGyLBKhdZ5 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017
  • 5 things to know about Flag Day
    5 things to know about Flag Day
    Flag Day is celebrated annually in the U.S. on June 14. Here are some key things to know about the holiday. 1.) How did Flag Day originate? Flag Day has a long history and began on the local level. Its origins date back to 1885, when a schoolteacher in Wisconsin had her class honor “Flag Birthday” on June 14 to mark the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777. From there, communities across the country began to mark the day. >> Read more trending news 2.) When did Flag Day become a national holiday? In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson made a presidential proclamation, which officially established Flag Day. It was not until 1949, however, that President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day. 3.) What does Flag Day commemorate? Flag Day marks the official adoption of the American flag that flies all over the country today. The Flag Resolution of 1777 declared, in part: 'Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.' 4.) How is Flag Day celebrated? People are encouraged to display the American flag at homes and businesses on June 14. Some communities hold parades and other celebrations honoring the flag. 5.) Where can I learn more about the American flag? The United States Code devotes an entire section to the Flag Code, which covers how citizens should respectfully display and treat the American flag.  
  • Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Five people were injured in the shooting, police said, including the suspected gunman. There are reports that there were more than 50 shots fired during the incident, WUSA reported. >> Read more trending news  Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
  • What is the Congressional Baseball Game?
    What is the Congressional Baseball Game?
    The Congressional Baseball Game has been a tradition in Washington, D.C., since 1909. Members of the House and Senate -- usually sporting the uniform of a team from their home state or district -- play a game as a fundraiser for charity. Teams are divided by political party. >> Read more trending news District of Columbia charities that have benefited from the game have included The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. A moment to recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks is planned. Republicans won the 2016 game, breaking a streak of wins from the Democrats that started in 2009. Overall, Republican have won 42 games to the Democrats' 39, with one tie. These are the members of Congress who were participating in this year’s game: DEMOCRATS Pete Aguilar, California Nanette Diaz Barragan, California  Don Beyer, Virginia Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania  Tony Cardenas, California Joe Crowley, New. York Joe Donnelly, Indiana  Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania Ruben Gallego, Arizona Jared Huffman, California Hakeem Jeffries, New York Daniel Kildee, Michigan Ruben Kihuen, Nevada Chris Murphy, Connecticut  Jimmy Panetta, California  Bill Pascrell, New Jersey Ed Perlmutter, Colorado Jared Polis, Colorado Cedric Richmond, Louisiana  Raul Ruiz, California Tim Ryan, Ohio Linda Sanchez, California  Marc Veasey, Texas Tom Suozzi, New York  Eric Swalwell, California Timothy Walz, Minnesota REPUBLICANS Joe Barton, Texas  Jack Bergman, Michigan  Mike Bishop, Michigan Kevin Brady, Texas Mo Brooks, Alabama Mike Conaway, Texas  Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania Rodney Davis, Illinois Ron Desantis, Florida Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Jeff Flake, Arizona Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee  Matt Gaetz, Florida Bill Johnson, Ohio  Trent Kelly, Mississippi Darren LaHood, Illinois Doug LaMalfa, California Barry Loudermilk, Georgia Roger Marshall, Kansas Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania John Moolenaar, Michigan Steve Palazzo, Mississippi Gary Palmer, Alabama Rand Paul, Kentucky Erik Paulsen, Minnesota Steve Pearce, New Mexico Thomas Rooney, Florida Dennis Ross, Florida Steve Scalise, Louisiana John Shimkus, Illinois Mark Walker, North Carolina Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Roger Williams, Texas  Kevin Yoder, Kansas ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice
    WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and members of his staff were among the victims of a shooting early Wednesday during GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.  >> Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was also present at the practice, recounted the events to “Morning Joe.” Paul said he was in the batting cage. 'I grew up in the South, and I just thought someone had discharged a shotgun, which isn’t that unusual in the South, but then I thought, ‘We are in the city; we’re not in the country here.'” >> Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning? He said he saw Scalise “shot but moving, trying to drag himself out of the dirt into the outfield.” Paul said he “wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from.” He said he heard “50 to 60 shots” before the Capitol Hill police responded. >> Click here to watch Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., also at the practice and told CNN that he was “on deck, about to hit batting practice” when the shots rang out. >> What is the Congressional Baseball Game? “I look around, and I see a rifle and I see a little bit of a body,' he said. 'Then I hear another ‘blam,’ and I realize there’s an active shooter.” >> Read more trending news Brooks ran to the dugout, where a number of people were laying on the ground. The congressman then used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from a staffer’s leg. Brooks heard another shot and looked up to see one of the members of their security detail firing back at the shooter with a pistol. >> Watch the interview here
