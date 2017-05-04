Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
69°
H 91°
L 68°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
69°
Clear
H 91° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
When a firetruck showed up on his street, toddler lost his mind, leaving his parents in hysterics
Close

When a firetruck showed up on his street, toddler lost his mind, leaving his parents in hysterics

When a firetruck showed up on his street, toddler lost his mind, leaving his parents in hysterics
Photo Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
File photo

When a firetruck showed up on his street, toddler lost his mind, leaving his parents in hysterics

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

For a toddler, it’s the simple pleasures that make life worthwhile.

One little boy lost all control when a firetruck showed up on his street.

RELATED: Grumpy toddler can’t help but smile at her silly squeaky shoes 

Video shows the diaper-clad lad stand on a small chair in his room to peer out the window. Moments later, he alerts his parents in the most adorable way.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s a fiiiii-errrrr-truuuuuk!” the boy yells, “It’s so exciting!!!”

His parents can be heard in the video laughing at their son’s charming enthusiasm.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Police: Resident shoots armed intruder in Orlando
    Police: Resident shoots armed intruder in Orlando
    A resident shot an armed intruder early Thursday at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.  A group of armed intruders barged into an apartment on Devonbriar Way shortly before 3 a.m. at the Regency Gardens apartments near South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Daniel Brady said.   'Shots were fired between the suspects and the victims,' Brady said. 'One of the suspects was critically wounded and none of the victims were injured.'   The wounded intruder, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.   The other intruders fled in a possibly silver Volkswagen, Brady said.   Investigators said the victims didn't know the intruders.   No other details were given.
  • Pulse nightclub owner to unveil plans for permanent memorial
    Pulse nightclub owner to unveil plans for permanent memorial
    Photos and posters currently outside Pulse nightclub in Orlando may soon be moving to make way for a permanent memorial to the 49 people killed at the club on June 12. >> Read more trending news Pulse owner, Barbara Poma, announced she will unveil plans for the memorial at 9 a.m. Thursday. Poma had agreed to sell the club to the city of Orlando but changed her mind in December. Since then, money to build the memorial has been raised via the One Pulse Foundation. Visitor Evelyn Ayala said she was glad to know that the memorial was in the works. “I knew some of the people that passed here, and it’s very sad, the situation,” she said.
  • Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    American Airlines is in the hot seat, and the company has to answer a claim it lost a woman’s bag with her daughter’s ashes inside. >> More crisis for United? Rare giant rabbit dies on flight  Iddy Pierre-Canel said an American Airlines employee “insisted twice” that Pierre-Canel check her bag, and then allegedly checked it without her knowledge, according to KPNX. “When the plane took off, that's when I realized I didn't have my bag” Pierre-Canel told KPNX. “They said, ‘Oh, they checked your bag in.’” >> Read more trending news Upon arrival the bag couldn’t be found. This incident happened in March 2016, KPNX reported.  “Had we known there were cremated ashes in the bag, we would have had her remove them or found a place for the bag,” American Airlines said in a statement according to KPNX. “We apologized for losing the items and certainly are very sorry for her terrible loss.” >> Airline exec apologizes for stroller incident The bag was found and returned 19 days later, but the urn was not recovered, Pierre-Canal says. Now, a little over year after the incident, Pierre-Canel has filed a $10 million lawsuit, KPNX reported.  This lawsuit comes amid bad PR for another airline. United Airlines is trying to bounce back from bad PR after an incident where a passenger was forcibly dragged from a plane and backlash over a “no leggings” policy.  Read more at KPNX. 
  • Black sorority at American University targeted with bananas hanging from nooses
    Black sorority at American University targeted with bananas hanging from nooses
    Campus police have released footage of the person suspected in a racially charged hate crime at American University in Washington, D.C. According to the New York Times, the FBI is reportedly helping school officials in the investigation. Officials believe the suspect hung at least three bananas in nooses on campus Monday between 3:45 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. and have issued a $1,000 reward for information. >> Watch the video here On Monday morning, photos began circulating on social media, showing bananas hanging from strings in the shape of nooses. According to the school, the bananas were found in three different places on campus — many marked with the letters AKA (the letters of a predominantly African-American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha). The crime follows the university’s first appointment of a black woman, also a member of AKA, as student government association president. “These racist, hateful messages have no place in our community. The safety of our students is paramount. The American University Department of Public Safety is investigating,” the university shared in a memo about the incident. >> Read more trending news University President Neil Kerwin also condemned the hate crime in a separate memo, calling it a “cowardly, despicable act.”  “Know that American University remains committed to principles of diversity, inclusion, common courtesy, and human dignity, and acts of bigotry only strengthen our resolve. Anyone who does not feel similarly does not belong here,” he wrote. The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority also called on the university and law enforcement officials to conduct a rigorous investigation and strengthen campus security measures to keep its SGA president, other AKA members and African Americans safe. In response to the hate crime, the university hosted a town hall where more than a hundred students marched to the financial aid office to request withdrawal forms as an act of protest, The Eagle, the university newspaper, reported. The D.C. university has recently dealt with multiple racially charged incidents targeting both black and Muslim students on campus. In September, a rotten banana was reportedly thrown at a black student, and another rotting banana reportedly left on the doorstep of their dorm, Huffington Post reported. >> On MyAJC.com: Readers discuss how they experience race and ethnicity And according to Mic, anti-black racist messages were posted on the university’s Yik Yak channel in October 2015, some messages blaming black students for Ebola. In 2015, racist epithets were also written on dorms belong to black students on campus. “Later in the fall, the President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, with the help of senior administration, will consider a complete rewrite of our discrimination and discriminatory harassment policies,” Kerwin told The Eagle. “Those policies have been in place now for decades. They have developed over time in an incremental manner and they need a complete redo.”
  • Prince Phillip retires and sparks web frenzy
    Prince Phillip retires and sparks web frenzy
    It started with the announcemnt that there  will be a staff meeting at Buckinham palace.  Not so unusual because the staff is normally briefed before a formal public announcment in the world of Royals.  The announcment that Prince Phillip will retire, he’s the husband of Queen Elizabeth seemed rather tame after the speculation about the meeting took off on the web.    Of course the announcement comes on Star Wars day.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.