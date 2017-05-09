Whatcha baking? Bear visits home as woman bakes brownies

A Connecticut woman claimed she got a surprise as she was baking brownies and an encounter with wildlife was caught in a hilarious and maybe even scary photo.

The woman said she had a visitor, a black bear, who balanced on the banister of her back deck as if he were waiting for a treat.

A homeowner baking brownies saw this bear looking in the window! See more photos on our #nbcct site https://t.co/U53OfnswTO — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) May 9, 2017

The woman told WVIT that the bear stood on the deck for about a half-hour, at times putting its paws on the sliding glass door leading directly into the kitchen.

She told the station that the bear is no stranger to her house and that he’s visited there before. She has tried to prevent bears from coming to her property.

The bear eventually left on its own, but neighbors are spooked that bears are getting that close to homes.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the tags on the bear’s ears mean that it was marked for research purposes. Officials are checking to see if anything needs to be done, but said it is common for bears to come onto decks and porches and that it will become more frequent as the bear population grows, WVIT reported.