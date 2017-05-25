Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 86
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Overcast
H 86° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’
Close

What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’

What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’
Photo Credit: AP
In this combination photo, Julia Roberts, left, appears at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2016, Jack Black, center, appears at the premiere of "The Polka King" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22, 2017 and Orlando Bloom appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2017. NBC announced Thursday, May 11, that those stars will be joined by Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard and Yvette Nicole Brown during the Red Nose Day fundraising telecast on May 25. (AP Photo/Files)

What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’

Debbie Lord and Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP

If you find yourself spotting people out and about today sporting big red balls on their noses, don’t adjust your set.

Thursday is "Red Nose Day," an international effort aimed at raising funds to help children living in poverty.

Organizers of the campaign are asking people to raise funds in their communities by doing something funny for money, by downloading the Red Nose Day app or adding noses to photos on social media to raise awareness of the millions of young people living in poverty.

According to the Red Nose Day website, the campaign is "dedicated to raising money for children and young people living in poverty by simply having fun and making people laugh." The idea for raising awareness about the issue came from Jane Tewson and Richard Curtis (writer and director of TV and films including "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill" and "Love Actually").

This year to honor Red Nose Day, a short film has been released that updates the lives of the characters in “Love Actually.”

You can watch "Love Actually 2” during NBC's Red Nose Day fundraiser, from 10 to 11 p.m. ET.

For more information see the Red Nose Day website.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Recent rains unlikely to relieve Florida’s drought conditions
    Recent rains unlikely to relieve Florida’s drought conditions
    Central Florida is in the midst of a record-setting drought.  This is the driest beginning to the year since the area has seen weather watchers started keeping records more than a century ago. Meteorologist Matthew Bragaw with the National Weather Service Office in Melbourne say this week’s rain will have little impact on the drought. “The rainfall deficit for the Orlando International Airport is still more than 8 inches below average,” said Bragaw.  He added, “Normally, we are running about 13.5 inches, and we’ve received just over 5.” According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, a handful of counties in the center of the state are just below the most dangers drought rating. Bragaw says of all three airports around Orlando, none of them recorded more than 2 inches of total rainfall. Relief could soon be on the way.  Central Florida’s rainy season typically begins toward the end of May. The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season officially begins on June 1. 
  • 'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    A Missouri couple are facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl. Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home.  Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported. Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported. Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse. Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.
  • Sad dog abandoned at shelter by family, video goes viral
    Sad dog abandoned at shelter by family, video goes viral
    Meet Electra. According to the Daily Mail, this 4-year-old pit bull was left at the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona, California by her family. The heartbreaking clip shows Electra sadly looking through the bars of her new home, slumped over with her ears down, realizing her family isn’t coming back for her.  (Facebook) The video was posted to Facebook by Lolys Menchaka who, according to her page, has worked at a number of rescue facilities and is an advocate for animal adoptions.  “Electra represents the face of sadness and reality in the shelters,” write Menchaka. “Sometimes I would like to understand owners surrendering their animals and I don't like to judge them but when you see how the dogs come to the receiving department with their happy faces and they stand all proud I just can't understand.” Menchaka says she isn’t sure if Electra was a stray or dumped at the shelter by her family. The video has racked up more than 300,000 views with the internet falling in love with the big, lovable dog.“People that treat animals that way should never own another one. It makes me angry to see this poor baby scared to death because someone just threw him away like a piece of trash!” wrote one viewer. This sad tale does have a happy ending: Electra has been adopted. 
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 119 others, authorities said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police have released the name of the man they think was behind the terrorist attack. Fox News reported that the suspected suicide bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died at the scene after “detonating an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police on Tuesday arrested Abedi’s brother, 23-year-old Ismail, BBC News reported. Greater Manchester police have made a total of six arrests in the case. Anti-terror authorities in Libya said they have arrested Abedi’s brother, 18-year-old Hashim, and his father, Ramadan, in Tripoli. The AP reported that Hashim Abedi was taken into custody after he “confessed that both he and his brother were a part of the Islamic State group and that Hashim Abedi had been aware of the details of the attack.” The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert as more names of the dead were released.  >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her management team announced on Wednesday that she was suspending her tour through June 5. 'Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,' Grande's management team said in a statement to ABC News. 'We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.' Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.