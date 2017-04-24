What phrase does President Trump use most often?

While President Donald Trump seems never to be at a loss for words, both spoken and tweeted, a linguistics professor at Georgetown University says there is one phase that does seem to crop up in his public speaking more often than others.
“Believe me” is the most common two-word phrase the president has used in public in his almost 100-day administration, according to a story from CNN.
The network asked Georgetown linguistics professor Jennifer Sclafani to study Trump’s remarks during the past three months. Sclafani said she found that Trump said “believe me” 26 times in speeches since his inauguration.
"Trump doesn't bother to get bogged down by details," Sclafani told CNN after studying the president’s speech patterns. "He presents himself as a visionary type of leader, focused solely on his vision for the future of the country."
