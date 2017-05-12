What should you get mom for Mother’s Day? How about a laugh, or a knowing nod.
Here are a few tweets that speak to a mother’s soul – or would if she had time to listen.
YOU BETTER GET OVER HERE AND CLEAN UP THIS MESS OR I SWEAR TO GOD I WILL PASSIVE AGGRESSIVELY SIGH AND PICK IT UP MYSELF.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 11, 2017
Me: "Thinking about going to bed early tonight.."— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) May 3, 2017
My kid: pic.twitter.com/Q30GQuBz6Y
My daughter wrote, "I will see you every day of our lives," on my Mother's Day card, so I guess we've resorted to threats now.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) May 8, 2016
If you like to spend 100s of dollars every week on groceries but have nothing in your refrigerator, then raising teenagers might be for you.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) May 1, 2017
Guys, don't stress over what to get your wife for Mother's Day; she'll make it sound way more thoughtful & generous on Facebook anyway.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 11, 2017
Me: Why is the Salad Spinner on your little sister's head?— JTLenis (@MissHavisham) April 6, 2017
Kindergartner, blankly staring back:
Because I didn't want to wear it.
Sign your kids up for sports so that they can get exercise, and drive-thru for dinner.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 6, 2016
Parenting is 50% shouting "I'm not going to say it again." and 50% saying it again.— Amber Lynn (@Amber_Lynn38) May 2, 2017
My toddler asked me to help her take her sock off and I helped her take her sock off. So naturally, she is pretty distraught right now.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 6, 2017
Being a mom is kids banging on your bathroom door like SWAT, asking for a drink, while you're in the shower.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 11, 2017
And Dad is in the kitchen.
Women have 9 months to prepare for birth. Paper cuts JUST HAPPEN— Mattzilla (@mattZillaaaa) May 7, 2017
6yo: You're the best mommy— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) May 5, 2017
Me: Aw, thank you!
6yo: I mean, I guess. I don't have any other mommies to compare
Happy Mothers Day to me
