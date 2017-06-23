Listen Live
National
Watch: Zola the gorilla dancing like a 'Maniac'
Close

Watch: Zola the gorilla dancing like a ‘Maniac’

Watch: Zola the gorilla dancing like a ‘Maniac’
Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Gorilla.

Watch: Zola the gorilla dancing like a ‘Maniac’

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Zola the gorilla is at it again. And he's dancing like he's never danced before.

>> Read more trending news

The gorilla was caught on video dancing, spinning and splashing in a tub at the Dallas Zoo, and one viewer decided to overlay the song "Maniac" from the movie "Flashdance," over the clip, Mashable reported.

Zola has attracted attention before, as a video of him splashing his feet in a puddle at the Calgary Zoo went viral.

Officials at the Dallas Zoo said water time stimulates his natural instincts, Mashable reported.

Predictably, one could argue that his moves have social media going ape.

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
