WATCH: Woman caught faking injury for workers’ compensation

A woman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was convicted Wednesday of fraud after she was caught hitting herself in the head with a ceiling sprinkler at her job.

>> Read more trending news

Sheyla White was sentenced to 18 months’ probation for the October 2015 incident, which was caught on office surveillance video, WPTV reported.

The video shows a sprinkler head falling from the ceiling onto White’s desk. She looks to make sure no one is in the room, then hits herself on the forehead with it.

White tried to collect workers’ compensation payment for her “on-the-job injury,” according to WPTV. She told her employer that the sprinkler bounced from her desk onto her head when it fell from the ceiling.

After White’s employer filed the compensation claim, the employer’s insurance company had doubts and asked the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services to look into the case.

>> VIDEO: A-list actor’s daughter gets arrested for DUI in South Florida

Detectives found the surveillance video, which exposed White’s false claim.

White was arrested Aug. 5, 2016, and originally faced up to five years in prison.

>> Florida teen’s facial bones broken in school fight over drugs

It was not the fist time that White tried to commit fraud. She was arrested in 2010 and accused of stealing students’ ID information while working as a teacher in Coconut Creek, WPTV reported.

Read more at WPTV.com.