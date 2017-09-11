Miss Texas didn’t win Sunday night’s Miss America competition, but is there a crown for telling it how you see it?

Miss America contestant Margana Wood from Houston didn’t look all too concerned when during the question portion of the competition she was asked, “Last month a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK, in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and a counterprotester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain.”

>> Read more trending news

Wood also didn’t hesitate before answering:

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh ... didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack, and I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the No. 1 issue right now,” she said.

Wood’s direct denouncement of Trump’s handling of the situation got people talking. Some were surprised to see a contestant from Texas rebuke Trump. Others were surprised by the directness of Wood’s answer, given that beauty contestants are known to skirt issues.

PHOTOS: Miss North Dakota Cara Mund crowned Miss America 2018

Wood came in as the fourth runner-up in the contest.