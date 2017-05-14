A vicious kangaroo attack at an Alabama animal park injured a 9-year-old girl and stunned her family as they looked on.
It happened at Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville last weekend.
The girl’s mother, Jennifer White, was recording her daughter, Cheyenne, as the girl approached the fence that enclosed the animal.
Suddenly the kangaroo reached through the fence and grabbed the girl by the hair, biting her on the ear, according to WAFF, which reported the girl needed 14 stitches on her head.
A warning here about the graphic nature of the cellphone video of the attack, which has since gone viral.
A sign is posted on the fence, alerting visitors that the kangaroo bites, but the girl’s mother told WAFF that’s not enough.
“It’s real thin. It’s (the kangaroo) right here. You can clearly see it or pet it or it could touch you, which makes you feel more, like, safe. And I think children not being able to access the animal by reach (ing) or the animal to the children would help a whole lot.”
But a park spokesman says the kangaroo, named Erwin, isn’t dangerous.
“He’s been here nine years, since he was a baby,” an employee named Lewis told AL.com.
“He’s real gentle.”
The park owners aren’t commenting, but an employee did say people do take a risk when visiting a place like Harmony Park Safari. A state law on the risk is posted at the park.
