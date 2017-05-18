A man drove to a New Jersey beach to take pictures of his SUV by the ocean, but he parked a bit too close to the water and his car started sinking into the sand, WNBC reports.

A viral video shows the man unsuccessfully trying to save the car on his own with a shovel. According to WNBC, a tow truck came to the rescue and pulled the car out of the ocean.

People who saw the incident unfold said the man insisted on driving the car afterward, despite the fact that its lights were flashing and it was making weird noises, WNBC reported.

The man also claimed that everything was fine because his car is waterproof, according to a Facebook post written by a witness.

“The waves beat the hell out of this car, but the owner arrogantly told me that it’s okay because it’s waterproof,” Christopher Gillich wrote. “He also felt that it was necessary to keep it running cuz if he shut it off it would not start again. He refused to take the advice to get rid of it because the vehicle’s a limited edition.”

