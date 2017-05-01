DAYTON, Ohio - A car traveling the wrong way on southbound Interstate 75 crashed into a gasoline tanker truck in Dayton, Ohio, creating a massive, smoky fire that shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday evening.
>> On DaytonDailyNews.com: PHOTOS: Car, truck collide, leading to closure of part of I-75
The blaze and freeway closure sent motorists searching for detours and triggered environmental concerns on reports of thick smoke entering part of the city’s sewer system.
>> On DaytonDailyNews.com: These detours will help you navigate around SB I-75 closure in Dayton
Almost immediately after the crash, the conflagration sent thick, black smoke high into the air, attracting immediate attention.
WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash
The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Beavercreek man, was confirmed killed in the crash, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said.
Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office did not release the man’s name, nor the name of the truck driver who suffered minor injuries.
Northbound I-75 reopened Sunday night, but police said a portion of I-75 south could be closed for multiple days due to the damage to the highway.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself