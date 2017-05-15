A little girl’s heartwarming reaction to seeing who she thought was a real-life princess is melting hearts across the Internet.

>> Read more trending news

According to WTVD, Kawani Taylor was taking photos at Raleigh Rose Garden in Raleigh, North Carolina, before heading off to prom April 30.

The student at Enloe Magnet High School was in the middle of a photo shoot when a little girl shyly approached her.

“She just wanted to see the princess,” the girl’s dad said as he approached.

The little girl walked up to Taylor and timidly said, “I like your dress.”

Related: Girl with rare condition breaks down meeting her favorite princess

The teen bent down and gave the little girl a hug, asking for her name.

Videos of the touching moment shared on social media has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Watch the moment in the videos below.