National
WATCH: Little girl thinks teen going to prom is a princess, adorable response follows
WATCH: Little girl thinks teen going to prom is a princess, adorable response follows

WATCH: Little girl thinks teen going to prom is a princess, adorable response follows
WATCH: Little girl thinks teen going to prom is a princess, adorable response follows

By: HotTopics.TV
RALEIGH, N.C. -  A little girl’s heartwarming reaction to seeing who she thought was a real-life princess is melting hearts across the Internet.

According to WTVD, Kawani Taylor was taking photos at Raleigh Rose Garden in Raleigh, North Carolina, before heading off to prom April 30.

The student at Enloe Magnet High School was in the middle of a photo shoot when a little girl shyly approached her.

“She just wanted to see the princess,” the girl’s dad said as he approached.

The little girl walked up to Taylor and timidly said, “I like your dress.”

The teen bent down and gave the little girl a hug, asking for her name.

Videos of the touching moment shared on social media has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Watch the moment in the videos below.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to the paper.  >> Read more trending news  Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.  Buzzfeed News later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee had been briefed on Trump’s disclosures, according to BuzzFeed News. The outlet also reported that other members have said they did not get a briefing. The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA is declining to comment. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
    Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
      A Washington State driver made a big mistake when he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with fast food when the officer noticed drugs in his car. >> Read more trending news Officer Joshua Glass pulled a vehicle over on Thursday for a minor equipment violation, the Pasco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. Glass noticed baggies containing white powder in the center console, which the driver tried to conceal with a cellphone, authorities said.  Eric Xavier Vela Arriaga, 27, allegedly asked Glass to disregard the cocaine and in exchange offered him a “hook-up” at Taco Bell, police said.  >> Related: Man climbs mountain for free pizza, gets hypothermia instead Officer Glass thanked Arriaga for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined, police said.  Arriaga was charged with cocaine possession.  
  2 killed when plane crashes into neighborhood near New Jersey airport
    2 killed when plane crashes into neighborhood near New Jersey airport
    Two people died Monday afternoon when the plane they were flying in crashed into a residential neighborhood less than a mile from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Police told WPIX that the pilot and co-pilot of a Learjet 35 were killed in the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened in Carlstadt, about 1/4-mile from the airport, around 3:35 p.m. Video posted to social media showed heavy, dark smoke coming from the scene of the crash. The sounds of small pops and explosions can be heard.
  Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Excessive caffeine led to the death of a South Carolina teenager last month, a state coroner reported on Monday. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts ruled out the possibility of a pre-existing heart condition and said a caffeine overdose caused 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe to collapse at school on April 26, the Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The teenager drank a large Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s latte and an energy drink two hours before he began experiencing arrhythmia, Watts said. According to the Food and Drug Administration, caffeine in doses up to 400 milligrams (about five cups of coffee) is generally safe. A 12-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew contains 54 milligrams of caffeine.  While McDonald’s doesn’t currently report the amount of caffeine in their coffee, Caffeine Informer estimated a large, 21-24-ounce McDonald’s latte contains 178 milligrams of caffeine. Watts did not specify which energy drinks were consumed, but in general, a 24-ounce energy drink can contain as much as 500 milligrams of caffeine. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association last month found energy drink consumers could be at higher risk of abnormal heart beats and dangerous changes in blood pressure. >> Related: How dangeorus are energy drinks, really? Study finds link to serious heart problems 'The purpose here today is not to slam Mountain Dew, not to slam cafe lattes or energy drinks. But what we want to do is to make people understand that these drinks — this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested, can have dire consequences. And that's what happened in this case,' Watts said in a news conference. Cripe’s father said he hopes his son’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption, according to the AP.  
  Orlando Police Department limits overtime for officers
    Orlando Police Department limits overtime for officers
    Orlando police officers asked for relief from hours of overtime and they’re getting it. Orlando police told Channel 9 that after looking at staffing and incidents over the past few months, that a decision has been made to cut back. Some officers complained about being over worked as they were assigned to mandatory overtime shifts for events at Camping World Stadium and The Amway Center. Orlando police have cut staff up to 50 percent at events, The Fraternal Order of Police said on their website. Mandatory overtime is still required on the weekends along Orange Avenue because of the bars.
