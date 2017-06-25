A 14-year-old girl fell 25 feet from a gondola ride at Six Flags Amusement Park in Queensbury, New York, Saturday night as a group of park guests gathered under her to help break her fall.

>> Read more trending news

The “Sky Ride” was stopped at the park about 55 miles north of Albany when the accident happened, according to CBS News.

The teenager was on the ride with a child relative when she fell from the two-person car, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The ride was stopped after the operator was told of a rider in distress, CBS reported.

The video shows the girl somehow slipped through the safety bar, which briefly held her aloft while she dangled in the air.

The teen from Delaware struck a tree before landing in the crowd, which had gathered to catch her. She was treated at the park, then taken to an area hospital.

>> Related: Girl, 11, dies after falling out of ride at water park

Park officials said the ride was working properly.

“There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until the a thorough review can be completed,” USA Today reported park officials said in a statement.

Another person was injured as he was trying to help catch the girl.