What started off as a minor traffic violation for an Ohio man quickly turned into a major felony when he dropped a bag of cocaine in court Tuesday.
Loraine resident Lamar Reed approached the bench to make a plea on a traffic ticket. When he took his hat off before the judge, a bag of cocaine suddenly fell out of his hat and landed on the floor, according to media outlets.
No one noticed the bag of drugs for about an hour, KRON-TV reported. Finally a court officer noticed the cocaine on the floor.
The judge in the case told WBKO-TV he’s never seen anything like it.
“He was only here for a traffic ticket, and he made a simple traffic ticket, where there’s only the possibility of a fine, and turned it into a felony,” Judge Mark Mihok said.
>> Related: Pacemaker data used to charge Ohio man with arson, fraud
The episode was caught on court surveillance camera, so officials were able to see who dropped it.
Reed was later arrested and charged with a fifth-degree felony.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself