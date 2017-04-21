Watch: Car dragged along highway after collision with tractor-trailer

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A tractor-trailer driver struck a car on a California interstate Wednesday afternoon, dragging the vehicle for nearly a mile before nearby motorists were able to stop him, according to multiple reports.
Video posted on Facebook by a passing driver showed the smoking tires of a red Nissan Maxima as it was pulled by a truck along Interstate 15, just north of California State Route 138. The car’s driver can be seen waving for help out the vehicle’s window.
“Look at that,” driver Brian Steimke says in the video. “They’re dragging that car.”
Going home coming up the freeway on the 15 and this is what I saw wow intense the poor guy got drug at least 4 milesPosted by Brian Steimke on Wednesday, April 19, 2017
The tractor-trailer was hauling 50,000 pounds of carrots north on Interstate 15 around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when it sideswiped the Maxima and the car became stuck, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement released to KABC. Both drivers were merging into the same lane when the accident Maxima got stuck, troopers said.
The truck’s driver, a 62-year-old Bakersfield man, did not realize that the Maxima had become lodged into the truck and traveled for almost a mile before stopping, the California Highway Patrol said.
The truck driver will not face charges in the accident. Neither he nor the car’s driver were injured, troopers told KCBS-TV.
