WATCH: Brawl on airplane; man yells ‘America’ on way out

According to WFOR, a full-blown brawl broke out between two men just before a flight to the United States was set to take off from Japan.

A video, posted to Twitter before being deleted, shows the two men throwing punches while a baby cries in the background. Workers on the plane jump in to separate the men, who are throwing punches over rows of seats.

One of the men, wearing a ripped red Hawaiian shirt, begins to be escorted off the plane, yelling “America” as he walks down the aisle. Before he leaves, he goes back to confront the man he was fighting, but catches a stiff left-hand jab.

The man who recorded video of the incident, Corey Hour, tweeted that he stepped in and confronted the man in the Hawaiian shirt, causing the man to back down.

The video ended when I stepped in & confronted the man in the red shirt. I told him to leave and squared up with him, he backed down n left. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

The man wearing the red shirt, who allegedly also attacked a ticket agent, was eventually escorted off the plane and placed in the custody of Japanese authorities.

