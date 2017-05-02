Listen Live
WATCH: Brawl on airplane; man yells ‘America’ on way out
Photo Credit: Bychykhin_Olexandr/Getty Images/iStockphoto
File photo

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Bychykhin_Olexandr/Getty Images/iStockphoto

What sparked a fight on a flight moments before heading to the tarmac?

According to WFOR, a full-blown brawl broke out between two men just before a flight to the United States was set to take off from Japan.

>> Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran

A video, posted to Twitter before being deleted, shows the two men throwing punches while a baby cries in the background. Workers on the plane jump in to separate the men, who are throwing punches over rows of seats.

Click here to watch the disturbing video. Warning there are profanities.

One of the men, wearing a ripped red Hawaiian shirt, begins to be escorted off the plane, yelling “America” as he walks down the aisle. Before he leaves, he goes back to confront the man he was fighting, but catches a stiff left-hand jab.

>> Man sets his underpants ablaze in Walmart bathroom

The man who recorded video of the incident, Corey Hour, tweeted that he stepped in and confronted the man in the Hawaiian shirt, causing the man to back down.

The man wearing the red shirt, who allegedly also attacked a ticket agent, was eventually escorted off the plane and placed in the custody of Japanese authorities.

Read more at WFOR.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Spending deal includes new plan to counter Russian covert “active measures”
    Spending deal includes new plan to counter Russian covert “active measures”
    Quietly added to a sweeping budget deal being voted on this week in Congress, an intelligence policy plan unveiled Tuesday would set up a new coordinating group within the federal government to more actively push back against Russian government covert “active measures,” while also limiting the travel of official Russian diplomats in the United States. “There is established within the executive branch an interagency committee to counter active measures by the Russian Federation to exert covert influence,” the bill states, using a term – “active measures” – which been featured in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. This new plan would have top officials like the FBI Director, Secretary of State, Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General appoint top officials to a panel, which would then coordinate efforts to check Russian influence around the globe. “The duties of the committee established,” the bill states, would be to “counter active measures by Russia to exert covert influence, including by exposing falsehoods, agents of influence, corruption, human rights abuses, terrorism, and assassinations carried out by the security services or political elites of the Russian Federation or their proxies.” The intelligence bill language included in the Omnibus would also limit the travel of Russian diplomats in the United States, requiring an “advance notification regime” governing travel by all “accredited diplomatic and consular personnel” from Russia who serve in the United States. The inclusion of major intelligence legislation in the broader Omnibus budget deal was not advertised when the deal was announced on Sunday night, as the extra language was quietly posted Tuesday morning on the internet. It’s not the first time that major intelligence legislation has been stuffed into a broader catch-all spending measure in the Congress, as the same thing happened in late 2015 as well. The intelligence legislation was worked out by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, as the policy bill authorizes the spending of money for the sixteen different intelligence arms of the U.S. Government. Also added to the Omnibus measure was an explanatory document on the intelligence policy measure. The intelligence additions mean the Omnibus spending measure is now over 1,750 pages of legislative bill text, with an additional 1,300 pages of explanatory language. A vote is anticipated on Wednesday in the House on the Omnibus, officially named the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017.
  • Amber Alert for missing 5 year-old Marion County girl
    Amber Alert for missing 5 year-old Marion County girl
    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Marion County. Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, according to a release from FDLE. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with the wording 'Mac and Cheese,' dark colored shorts -- possibly black or blue -- and flip flops. Authorities said she may be in the company of 55-year-old Alan Green and 47-year-old Mechealine Mazakis. Alan Green has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest. They may be traveling in a blue 2014 Scion xB, Florida tag AMLC10. Anyone with any information on Alexandria's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.
  • Trump, Putin discuss terrorism, North Korea in first call since Syria strike
    Trump, Putin discuss terrorism, North Korea in first call since Syria strike
    President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed meeting in person and strengthening relations between their countries to battle terrorism and address the growing North Korean military threat, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Trump and Putin spoke Tuesday afternoon, the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia denounced a U.S. military strike in Syria last month. Citing the Krelim, the Interfax news agency reported that Trump and Putin plan to schedule a personal meeting in July, when both leaders are expected in Germany for the G20 summit. The Kremlin said Putin and Trump also agreed to “step up dialogue between their foreign-policy chiefs to look for possible ways to strengthen (the) Syrian ceasefire,” Interfax reported. They also agreed to work together in addressing what the White House called 'the very dangerous situation' in North Korea. 'The conversation was a very good one, and included the discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons,' the White House said in a readout of the call. Trump last month ordered a military strike on Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that targeted civilians. The White House has placed the blame for that attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran. The U.S. action was accompanied by a dramatic shift in the Trump administration's rhetoric toward Russia, one of the Syrian government's most important benefactors. Putin characterized the strike as “aggression against a sovereign state, in violation of the norms of international law and under a far-fetched pretext.” >> Related: What is Russia saying about the U.S. attack on Syria? Tensions between Russia and the U.S. were strained before April, after investigators accused Russia of interfering in November’s presidential election to benefit Trump. Authorities have not found evidence that Trump or any of his campaign staff colluded with Russian operatives. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin last month in Moscow. Trump warned after the meeting that relations between the two countries might be at an “all-time low,” Fox News reported. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? “Right now, we’re not getting along with Russia at all,” Trump said. The conversation Tuesday between the two leaders is their third since Trump took office in January, CNN reported. Trump called Putin in early April after a terror attack left more than a dozen people dead in St. Petersburg. They also spoke in January, about a week after Trump’s inauguration. ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Machete-wielding man caught naked, destroying property and scaring homeowners
    Machete-wielding man caught naked, destroying property and scaring homeowners
    An intoxicated Florida man made quite the spectacle of himself over the weekend after he was caught naked, walking down a street in Cape Coral, destroying mailboxes with a machete. >> Read more trending news The suspect, identified as Yudier Duenas-Sosa, 35, and his cousin, Irene Orozco, 42, attended a party Saturday night and became “extremely intoxicated,” according to police.  Neighbors called authorities after Sosa was seen damaging mailboxes and threatening a homeowner, police said.  >> Related: Florida man steals sausage, jumps off bridge to avoid arrest While officers tried to arrest Sosa, Orozco reportedly “charged at [them], attempting to keep Sosa from being taken into custody,” police said.  Sosa was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.  Orozco was charged with resisting a law enforcement officer.
  • Sean Spicer leaves reporters shouting his name, takes no questions at briefing
    Sean Spicer leaves reporters shouting his name, takes no questions at briefing
    Sean Spicer stunned White House reporters on Tuesday by leaving the daily briefing without taking any questions. One reporter described the room as losing “its collective mind” when it happened. What does a room full of reporters all shouting the name “Sean” at once sound like?  Take a listen: Spicer left the room after White House budget director Mick Mulvaney talked for nearly 40 minutes about the bipartisan budget agreement.  Spicer looked on from his designated staff seat near the podium.
