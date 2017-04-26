A police officer’s body camera captured the rescue of a man who tried to jump off a six-story building.

>> Read more trending news

The Hamden, Connecticut, officer chased the man up six flights of stairs after he was called to the Whitney Center retirement community to check on a combative man, WFSB reported.

According to WFSB, while Officer Justin Martin was meeting with staff members and a resident at the retirement home, the resident ran away from the group.

Martin followed the man six stories up a staircase. Upon reaching the landing, the officer found the man attempting to jump over a railing.

Martin grabbed the man and pulled him back to safety.

“I was able to grab his foot, and he had a belt on so I was able to pull him up enough to get the belt,” Martin told WTNH. “I got both hands on his waist, and I was able to pull him up after that.”

Martin, who played basketball in college, said he used his long reach to make the grab of his life.

“Everybody got to go home safe and everything worked out well. I was able to help the community that day, and I’m really glad it turned out that way,” he said.

The man, who lived in the independent living part of the Whitney Center community, was taken to a local hospital, according to WTNH.

In other news ...

>> Kidnapped woman found in hole, hidden under debris

>> Dash cam captures baby born along SR 725 in Greene County

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.



