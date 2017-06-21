Customers at a Florida bar barely batted an eye and continued drinking and chatting during a weekend armed robbery.

Two men carrying weapons entered a sports bar in Sarasota early Sunday morning and robbed it, police said, as they released surveillance video of the incident on Facebook.

One of the men can be seen pushing the bartender toward the register and demanding money, while his partner stayed out of the camera’s view.

The thief then demanded cash, before making off with an undisclosed amount of money and two bottles of alcohol, police said.

All this while patrons at the bar seemed unaware of the robbery unfolding before their eyes.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.