A police warrant details the alleged rape by a Kennesaw State University student of a woman on campus earlier this month.
The warrant says Benjamin David Wainscott, of Alpharetta, Georgia, told police he ignored the woman when she told him to “stop,” and he later texted her to apologize.
Police wrote that he invited the woman to dinner and afterward to his dorm room, where he allegedly attacked her.
“Said accused confessed that he should have stopped after the first time the victim ordered him to stop. However, (he) continued having sexual intercourse with the victim,”the warrant stated.
The university previously said the 20-year-old woman was not a KSU student.
The warrant said he texted her “apologizing to the victim for forcing the victim to have sex with him.”
Wainscott has been in the Cobb County Jail without bond since Thursday, according to jail records.
University police records show they have investigated eight forcible sex crimes this year.
>> Related: Police: Out on bond, alleged KSU campus flasher exposes himself to teens
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself