Calling all cat lovers: Your dream job is officially here.

The only veterinary clinic for cats in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a professional cat cuddler with a soft voice, the ability of cat whispering and “gentle hands” ideal for stroking and petting the furry creatures “for long periods of time.”

>> Read more trending news

Not sure if this career path is the right fit for you?

If you answer yes to some (or all) of the questions below, you might want to consider the full-time position at Just Cats Veterinary Clinic, according to its online job posting.

Are you a crazy cat person and love cats?

Does “cattitude” come naturally to you?

Have you counted kittens before you go to sleep?

Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?

Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

According to the Huffington Post, the salary for the new “cat cuddler” will likely range between 20,000 euros and 25,000 euros (or approximately $22,000 to $28,000).

“We are considering a veterinary intern, a nurse position or a nurse’s assistant, and their title will be appropriate to their role,” veterinarian Aoife Caulfield told HuffPost. “However, the essence of the job is having a staff member that is responsible for ensuring that our patients and guests have a pleasant experience while receiving their health care.”

If making the big career move to Ireland isn’t in the cards for you, you can always volunteer to cuddle kittens to your heart’s content at your local animal shelter.