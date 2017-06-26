Walt Disney’s Disneyland map sold for $708,000 at auction

Walt Disney’s Disneyland presentation map has sold for $708,000 at an auction

According to Forbes, the map was expected to fetch somewhere around $900,000, but $708,000 is still the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold. The buyer of the map at the Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks California has not been revealed.

The map of the California theme park that was drawn by Walt Disney and used by his brother Roy in sales pitches to investors.

in 1953. Officials said that the map was eventually given to an employee.

Mike Van Eaton, Co-Owner of Van Eaton Galleries said, “We are beyond thrilled that the map will continue to be appreciated and cherished just like it has been for all these years.”