Walmart employee cuts coworker’s neck with box cutter, police say

A Walmart employee cut a coworker’s throat with a box cutter Thursday in a fight over the use of a piece of power equipment, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

The fight at the distribution center started between Raymond Allen, 53, and another employee, who was not identified, when a power tool from the receiving department was misplaced and later found in the shipping department, according to WTVR.

The victim’s injuries were superficial, and he was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital, according to WRIC.

Allen was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He was being held without bail.