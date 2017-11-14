A Walmart customer said her “heart was warmed” during a recent visit.
Spring Bowlin stopped by a Clarksdale, Mississippi, Walmart on Nov. 9. As she was standing in line at the check-out, she noticed the older man in front of her struggling to pay.
She said on Facebook, “He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets. He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, ‘I’m sorry.’”
Bowlin said the man’s voice and hands were shaking, and what the cashier did next made her smile.
She said, “The beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, ‘This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.’”
After the man left, Bowlin thanked the cashier for her patience. The woman told her, “You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.’”
Bowlin shared a photo of the heartwarming moment on Facebook, saying, “I want to be more like her.”
