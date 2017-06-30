Wall to wall trash, rotting dead rodents found in NH home

Police responded to a Rochester, New Hampshire mobile home after a neighbor reported rats running through the yard.

Before they even got inside, it was clear something was wrong.

Officers said when Keni-Lynn Mone opened, a strong aroma wafted out. It smelled like a mix of trash, bleach, urine and feces, they said.

When they went into the mobile home at Briar Ridge Estates, they realized a few rats were only the beginning.

Inside, officials said there was wall to wall trash, rotting dead rodents and maggots. They also found buckets of feces and urine, along with "thousands" of insects, they said.

Also inside were Mone's two children, 11 and 14, and a dog and cat.

Officers said the children slept on a mattress that was surrounded by trash.

Mone was arrested on the charge of two counts of endangering the welfare or a child as well as animal cruelty.

The children have been removed from her care, and the dog is at a shelter. The cat is currently missing, said police.