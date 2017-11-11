A volunteer firefighter was killed when a fellow rescuer, accused of drunk driving, hit and killed him while also responding to the scene.

Three firefighters were at a vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Friday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

A fourth firefighter, Colby Blake, 26, also arrived, striking a parked truck, which hit another car and Kendall Murphy, who was standing by the car. Blake crashed into another firefighter’s truck before he came to a stop.

"This is going to have a tremendous impact on these folks," Indiana State Police Sgt. Philip Hensley told the Star. "Our hearts certainly go out to the families involved."

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. Blake was found to be driving with a blood alcohol level of .21 percent. The legal limit is .08.

Blake was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving.

Firefighters were on scene to help a driver who was trapped in a vehicle that crashed. That driver was rescued and arrested and charged with drunken driving.

Indiana State Police continue to investigate.