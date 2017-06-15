A photo showing two Texas firefighters comforting children at the scene of a car crash is making the rounds on social media, prompting praise for the men.

Amarillo firefighters Sam Berry and Jared Davis responded to a car crash involving the children earlier this month, the firefighters told KFDA in Amarillo. The children were distraught but uninjured in the wreck.

“Every guy on the job has probably done this,” Davis told the news station. “We just happened to get photographed. I’m a firm believer that compassion is a form of medicine.”

Berry, who serves at a station in a different part of Amarillo but was covering a shift for a fellow firefighter, said it was “cool” to see the photo online.

“It’s just what we do,” Berry said.

The photo went viral after the Amarillo Fire Department shared it Monday on the department’s Facebook page. The photo had more than 2,000 reactions nearly 800 shares as of Thursday morning.

Followers of the page praised the men, with several thanking them for everything they do for their community.

One woman said her family experienced firefighters’ compassion firsthand.

“Your awesome firemen did the same thing for my grandkids on March 8,” the woman wrote. “They sat on the parking lot and played with them while my daughter was talking to the police, (who) were really wonderful, too.”

“Excellent. Compassion at its best,” another commenter wrote. “Those kids were so blessed by you.”

Davis responded to the thread of Facebook comments.

“That’s the best part of the job right there,” he wrote.