Video of UT stabbing victim Harrison Brown singing goes viral

A video showing Harrison Brown, the University of Texas student killed during Monday’s stabbing attack on campus, is garnering attention on Facebook.

The video, which Brown uploaded to his Facebook page Dec. 1, has been shared more than 3,000 times and amassed nearly 600 comments. In the video, Brown sings a cover of the song “I’ll Be” by Edward McCain. After finishing the song, Brown thanks viewers for watching.

Many of the comments offer condolences to Brown’s family and denounce the senselessness of the incident that occurred Monday.

Police said Brown died after being stabbed by fellow UT student Kendrex J. White, who stabbed and injured three other peoplet hat same day.

A GoFundMe page created to support Brown’s family had raised around $61,000 of a $100,000 goal at the time of this posting.