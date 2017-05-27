Video shows naked man wandering Miami airport

A naked man was caught on camera Friday wandering around Miami International Airport.

Someone filmed the incident on their phone and posted it to Twitter, showing the man walking around the terminal wearing only black socks as he waved to passersby.

>> Read more trending news

A woman told WPLG she saw the man starting to take his shirt off and she “got scared.”

Police officers detained the man and took him to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, WPLG reports.