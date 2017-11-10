

Restaurants across the nation are honoring veterans and active duty military members this weekend with deals on meals including free lunches and special items.



Most restaurants require a military identification for the deals. Note that offers may not be available at all locations. Some locations do not participate in the promotions. Check with your local restaurants before you go.



Here are a few deals from some nationwide restaurants.



Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military can select a free meal from a menu of seven items on Saturday with proof of service.



Aspen Creek Grill: Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday when you order off a special menu.



Back Yard Burgers: All veterans and active duty military who present their military ID or who are in uniform will receive a free Back Yard Classic Burger.



Baker’s Square: Veterans and active duty military can get a choice of a free breakfast of pancakes, French toast, or a Belgian waffle on Saturday.



Bandana’s Bar-B-Q: Veterans and active duty get up to $10 worth of free food on Saturday.



BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans and active duty members can get a free entrée under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday.



Boston Market: Buy one meal, and get a second free Friday through Sunday at participating locations. A military ID isn’t required, but a coupon is. Get the coupon here www.bostonmarket.com.



Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military can get one of six menu items for free at Bob Evans restaurants on Saturday.



Bonanza Steakhouse: Veterans and active duty military get a free buffet on Saturday.



California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen restaurants are offering veterans and active duty personnel complimentary entrées from a special Veterans Day menu.



Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans will receive a free Chick Meal (including one scoop or sandwich, plus one scoop, side, or cup of soup) and a drink on Friday.



Chuck E. Cheese: Retired or active duty military with a valid ID can get a free individual one-topping pizza (using promo code #5500).



Denny’s: Active duty and military veterans can get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday.



Farmer Boys: Farmer boys is offering a free Big Cheese cheeseburgers on Friday.



Fazoli's: Get free spaghetti with meat or marina sauce Friday through Sunday.



Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Veterans and active duty service members get a free entrée when they eat-in with someone who purchases a meal Friday.



Golden Corral: The Golden Corral restaurant chain hosts a “military appreciation dinner” on Nov. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. The free sit-down dinner is available for anyone who has ever served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserve).



Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House: Get a free meal from a select menu from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at participating locations.



Hooters: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from one of five menu items for free at Hooters on Saturday.



IHOP: All active duty and retired Veterans can get a free order of Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Friday.



Little Caesars: Participating outlets of the Little Caesars are offering all veterans and active military members a free Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.



O’Charley’s: The O’Charley’s restaurant chain is offering all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their $9.99 menu on Saturday.



On the Border: On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is offering active and former military members a free Create-Your-Own Combo Meal on Saturday.



Outback: Outback is offering veterans and active duty military a free Bloomin’ Onion, a beverage, and a discount to family members on Saturday.



Panera Bread: Covelli Enterprises will salute those in uniform with free meals on Friday in observance of Veterans Day at its 13 Panera Bread locations in Dayton, Ohio.

Red Lobster: The Red Lobster is offering veterans, active duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert (from a select list) on Saturday.



Red Robin: All veterans and active duty service members get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday.



Ruby Tuesday: Military personnel receives one free appetizer (up to $10 in value) on Saturday. (Offer not available at locations in Guam, Manhattan, Hawaii, airports, and international locations.)



Shoney’s: Participating Shoney’s are offering veterans and active duty military a free All You Care to Eat Breakfast Bar from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday.



Spaghetti Warehouse: Spaghetti Warehouse is offering a “buy one entree, get one free” coupon that can be redeemed from Friday through Sunday.



Sizzler: Participating Sizzler restaurants are offering all active duty and veterans a free lunch and beverage until 4 p.m. on Saturday.



Texas Roadhouse: Active duty, former or retired military get a free lunch from a special menu Saturday.



T.G.I. Friday’s: Guests who show valid military identification get a free lunch (up to $12) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.



Close Veterans Day 2017: Restaurants offer deals on meals for veterans and active duty service members











