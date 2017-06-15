Venomous snakes hamper homicide investigation

Freddie Herman, 33, was found shot and killed in his yard on Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, authorities said.

He lived on a nearly uninhabitable property and kept venomous snakes, authorities said.

Chesterfield County authorities had to wait for a team from Charlotte to clear out all the snakes before continuing the homicide investigation.

Neighbors said they heard an argument between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., followed by gunshots.

They found Herman's body Thursday afternoon, the sheriff said.

The home was also overrun with malnourished pit bulls, 30 box turtles and wild pigs that were caged.

There were aquariums inside the home that contained rattlesnakes, copperheads, pythons, a cobra and at least two snapping turtles.