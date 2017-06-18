Van crashes into London crowd causing numerous casualties, police say

A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians killing a number of them, Metropolitan Police said.

The vehicle careened into people around 12:20 a.m. Monday near Finsbury Park. Officials did not say how many victims there are.

“There are a number of casualities being worked at the scene,” investigators said in a news release.



One person has been arrested, investigators said.

We are dealing with an incident in Seven Sisters Road, further details to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.