USPS introduces round, textured sports-inspired stamps

Look up from your Facebook. Get out of your inbox. Cease your Twittering.
And write a letter.
In about a month, you’ll have a new reason to.
On June 14, the U.S. Postal Service is going to release eight special stamps for the sports-minded. These “Have a Ball!” stamps aren’t just shaped like baseballs, footballs, golf balls and the like — they’re made to feel like them, too.
A USPS news release shares that “a special coating applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process gives them a texture that mimics the feel” of a baseball’s stitching or a golf ball’s dimples or a soccer ball’s panels.
The sports honored by these circular stamps are: baseball, basketball, football, golf, soccer, tennis, volleyball and kickball.
The stamps will be ceremonially issued on June 14 at the U.S. Open Championship, where the golf stamp will likely be in high demand.
If you are a philatelist, and can’t wait for June 14, the stamps are already available for pre-order at usps.com/shop.
