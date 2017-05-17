USPS introduces round, textured sports-inspired stamps

Listen Live
National
Close

The US Postal service will release the one-of-a-kind stamps next month. (Photo via USPS)

By: Dave Thomas, Austin American-Statesman

Look up from your Facebook. Get out of your inbox. Cease your Twittering.

And write a letter. 

>> Read more trending news

In about a month, you’ll have a new reason to.

On June 14, the U.S. Postal Service is going to release eight special stamps for the sports-minded. These “Have a Ball!” stamps aren’t just shaped like baseballs, footballs, golf balls and the like — they’re made to feel like them, too.

A USPS news release shares that “a special coating applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process gives them a texture that mimics the feel” of a baseball’s stitching or a golf ball’s dimples or a soccer ball’s panels.

The sports honored by these circular stamps are: baseball, basketball, football, golf, soccer, tennis, volleyball and kickball.

The stamps will be ceremonially issued on June 14 at the U.S. Open Championship, where the golf stamp will likely be in high demand.

If you are a philatelist, and can’t wait for June 14, the stamps are already available for pre-order at usps.com/shop.

